2021 Ford Bronco Sport

866-229-5207
KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2021 Bronco Sport Big Bend Edition, 5 passenger, 4X4, 1 .5 L ecoboost engine, Grey. Black cloth interior, 8-speed automatic transmission, rain sense wipers, sync 3, reverse camera, remote vehicle start, Collision assist Ford pass, heated seats, Auto high beams, Trailer tow, active Grille shutters, power driver seat, intelligent Access, Lane keep, Auto Stop Start, power windows power locks and more.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
