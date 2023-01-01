Menu
2021 Ford Edge

36,791 KM

Details Features

$42,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

ST LINE | AWD | ROOF | CO-PILOT360+ |LEATHER | NA

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

36,791KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9932336
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J96MBA12781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W4859
  • Mileage 36,791 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

