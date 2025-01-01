Menu
2021 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium AWD Fuel Efficiency Meets Comfort and Technology! Discover the perfect blend of performance, versatility, and eco-conscious driving with this 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium AWD. Finished in a sleek Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, this Escape delivers premium features, intelligent technology, and the efficiency of a full hybrid powertrain ideal for Canadian drivers seeking year-round reliability and savings at the pump.

136,998 KM

Details Description

12613852

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Used
136,998KM
VIN 1FMCU9DZ1MUA73080

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,998 KM

2021 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium AWD Fuel Efficiency Meets Comfort and Technology!

Discover the perfect blend of performance, versatility, and eco-conscious driving with this 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium AWD. Finished in a sleek Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, this Escape delivers premium features, intelligent technology, and the efficiency of a full hybrid powertrain ideal for Canadian drivers seeking year-round reliability and savings at the pump.

?? Key Features:

2.5L iVCT Atkinson-Cycle I-4 Hybrid Engine

eCVT Automatic Transmission

All-Wheel Drive (AWD) enhanced control in all weather conditions

Lithium-Ion Battery Pack seamless electric-gas synergy for improved MPG

Up to 5.5 L/100km fuel economy (city/highway combined)

?? Comfort & Convenience:

Heated Leather Front Seats & Steering Wheel

10-Way Power Drivers Seat with Memory

Dual-Zone Electronic Climate Control

Panoramic Vista Roof

Remote Start System & Power Liftgate

?? Technology & Connectivity:

12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster

SYNC® 3 with 8 Touchscreen

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Premium B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen

Wireless Charging Pad

Navigation System

?? Safety & Driver Assistance:

Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

Lane Keeping System

Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)

Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

Active Park Assist 2.0

?? Why This Escape Hybrid?
With its clean history, well-maintained condition, and advanced hybrid system, this vehicle is ideal for environmentally conscious families, commuters, and adventurers. The AWD capability makes it a strong performer in Canadian winters, while the hybrid efficiency keeps your fuel costs low year-round.

?? Recently Serviced Ready for the Road!

Oil & filter change completed

Hybrid battery inspected

Brakes and tires in excellent condition

Dont miss out on this fully loaded, eco-friendly SUV! Contact us today to book your test drive and experience why the Escape Hybrid is one of Canadas top choices for efficient, all-season crossovers.

?? Available now wont last long!

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
