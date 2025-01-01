$23,998+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
JUST ARRIVED! TITANIUM ELITE PACKAGE|AWD|ROOF|
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,998 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium AWD Fuel Efficiency Meets Comfort and Technology!
Discover the perfect blend of performance, versatility, and eco-conscious driving with this 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium AWD. Finished in a sleek Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, this Escape delivers premium features, intelligent technology, and the efficiency of a full hybrid powertrain ideal for Canadian drivers seeking year-round reliability and savings at the pump.
?? Key Features:
2.5L iVCT Atkinson-Cycle I-4 Hybrid Engine
eCVT Automatic Transmission
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) enhanced control in all weather conditions
Lithium-Ion Battery Pack seamless electric-gas synergy for improved MPG
Up to 5.5 L/100km fuel economy (city/highway combined)
?? Comfort & Convenience:
Heated Leather Front Seats & Steering Wheel
10-Way Power Drivers Seat with Memory
Dual-Zone Electronic Climate Control
Panoramic Vista Roof
Remote Start System & Power Liftgate
?? Technology & Connectivity:
12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster
SYNC® 3 with 8 Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Premium B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen
Wireless Charging Pad
Navigation System
?? Safety & Driver Assistance:
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
Lane Keeping System
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Active Park Assist 2.0
?? Why This Escape Hybrid?
With its clean history, well-maintained condition, and advanced hybrid system, this vehicle is ideal for environmentally conscious families, commuters, and adventurers. The AWD capability makes it a strong performer in Canadian winters, while the hybrid efficiency keeps your fuel costs low year-round.
?? Recently Serviced Ready for the Road!
Oil & filter change completed
Hybrid battery inspected
Brakes and tires in excellent condition
Dont miss out on this fully loaded, eco-friendly SUV! Contact us today to book your test drive and experience why the Escape Hybrid is one of Canadas top choices for efficient, all-season crossovers.
?? Available now wont last long!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brant County Ford
