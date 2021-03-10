2021 Ford Escape

+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
DEMONSTRATOR VEHICLE
KEY FEATURES: 2021 Escape, Titanium, AWD, 2.0L engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, Black, navigation, heated front seats, Panoramic roof, B&O Sound system, Power liftgate with foot activation, 19 inch wheels, Wireless charging, Aluminum wheels, BLIS, Heated steering wheel, remote vehicle start, sync 3, Ford pass, power windows power locks and more.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
