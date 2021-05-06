+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
KEY FEATURES: 2021 Ford Escape Titanium hybrid, all-wheel drive, Leather seats, Blue, Titanium Elite package, panoramic Vista roof, 19 inch wheels, Wireless charging, Bliss with rear cross-traffic alert, fordPass, sync, heated steering wheel, Lane keep system, navigation, pre-collision assist, remote keyless entry, remote vehicle start, reverse camera, reverse sensors, heated seats, power liftgate with foot activation, Auto headlamps, fog lamps and more.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9