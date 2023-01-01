2021 Ford Explorer

$41,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 4 , 1 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10432410

10432410 Stock #: W4888

W4888 VIN: 1FMSK8FH6MGA47346

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 114,155 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG Seating Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.