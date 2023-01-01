$41,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer
LIMITED |4X4 | LEATHER |PANO ROOF |NAV | 20" RIMS
114,155KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10432410
- Stock #: W4888
- VIN: 1FMSK8FH6MGA47346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,155 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Safety
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Seating
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
