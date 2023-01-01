Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Explorer

114,155 KM

Details Features

$41,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Explorer

2021 Ford Explorer

LIMITED |4X4 | LEATHER |PANO ROOF |NAV | 20" RIMS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Explorer

LIMITED |4X4 | LEATHER |PANO ROOF |NAV | 20" RIMS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 10432410
  2. 10432410
  3. 10432410
  4. 10432410
  5. 10432410
  6. 10432410
  7. 10432410
  8. 10432410
  9. 10432410
  10. 10432410
  11. 10432410
  12. 10432410
  13. 10432410
  14. 10432410
  15. 10432410
  16. 10432410
  17. 10432410
  18. 10432410
  19. 10432410
  20. 10432410
  21. 10432410
  22. 10432410
  23. 10432410
  24. 10432410
  25. 10432410
  26. 10432410
Contact Seller

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
114,155KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10432410
  • Stock #: W4888
  • VIN: 1FMSK8FH6MGA47346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,155 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Seating

Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2021 Ford Explorer L...
 114,155 KM
$41,888 + tax & lic
2023 Jeep Grand Cher...
 41,718 KM
$52,888 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz G...
 4,973 KM
$269,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory