Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Explorer

978 KM

Details Description Features

$53,399

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,399

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Explorer

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$53,399

+ taxes & licensing

978KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6988511
  • VIN: 1FMSK8DH8MGB37875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 978 KM

Vehicle Description

DEMONSTRATOR UNIT


KEY FEATURES: 2021 Explorer, XLT, 4-wheel drive, 2.3L ecoboost engine, 10-speed transmission, Silver with Light slate active seat interior, XLT 202a package, remote Start, 20in aluminum wheels, adaptive cruise control, voice-activated navigation, evasive steering assist, Ford Co pilot360 assist, heated steering wheel, trailer tow package, 8-way power passenger seat driver’s seat, Lane keep system, blind-spot system, reverse backup camera, reverse sensors, sync 3, Ford pass power windows power locks and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brant County Ford

2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 97,804 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge SEL
 142,348 KM
$8,599 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape SEL
 25 KM
$40,149 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory