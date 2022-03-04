Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Explorer

18,897 KM

Details Description Features

$64,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,899

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Explorer

2021 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,899

+ taxes & licensing

18,897KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8470896
  • Stock #: GA44436
  • VIN: 1FM5K8HC5MGA44436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,897 KM

Vehicle Description

DEMONSTRATOR VEHICLE 


KEY FEATURES: 2021 Ford Explorer, Platinum, all-wheel drive, 3.0litre Ecoboost V6 engine, Black, 601a equipment pack, 21 inch aluminum wheels, B&O Audio system, 10 inch LCD display screen, multi-contour seats, twin panel moonroof, 360 degree camera, auto high beams, fog lamps, foot activation tailgate, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, B&O sound system, heated steering wheel, Lane keep system, pre-collision assist, remote vehicle stop, reverse backup camera, sync 3, Ford pass, voice activated navigation, active park assist, adaptive cruise, blind spot with rear cross traffic alert loaded


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance & Non-stackable where applicable

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brant County Ford

2021 Ford Explorer P...
 18,897 KM
$64,899 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat
 58,789 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 0 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory