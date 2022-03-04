$64,899+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer
Platinum
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$64,899
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8470896
- Stock #: GA44436
- VIN: 1FM5K8HC5MGA44436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,897 KM
Vehicle Description
DEMONSTRATOR VEHICLE
KEY FEATURES: 2021 Ford Explorer, Platinum, all-wheel drive, 3.0litre Ecoboost V6 engine, Black, 601a equipment pack, 21 inch aluminum wheels, B&O Audio system, 10 inch LCD display screen, multi-contour seats, twin panel moonroof, 360 degree camera, auto high beams, fog lamps, foot activation tailgate, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, B&O sound system, heated steering wheel, Lane keep system, pre-collision assist, remote vehicle stop, reverse backup camera, sync 3, Ford pass, voice activated navigation, active park assist, adaptive cruise, blind spot with rear cross traffic alert loaded
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance & Non-stackable where applicable
Vehicle Features
