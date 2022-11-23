Menu
2021 Ford Explorer

36,854 KM

Details Features

$43,888

+ tax & licensing
XLT | 4X4 | TOUCHSCREEN |7 PASSENGER |OPEN SUNDAYS

XLT | 4X4 | TOUCHSCREEN |7 PASSENGER |OPEN SUNDAYS

Location

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

36,854KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9426267
  • Stock #: P8780
  • VIN: 1FMSK8DH1MGB73441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,854 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Email Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

1-888-234-7906
