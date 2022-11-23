$43,888+ tax & licensing
$43,888
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT | 4X4 | TOUCHSCREEN |7 PASSENGER |OPEN SUNDAYS
Location
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
36,854KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9426267
- Stock #: P8780
- VIN: 1FMSK8DH1MGB73441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,854 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
