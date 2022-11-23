Menu
2021 Ford Explorer

20,472 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2021 Ford Explorer

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT | 4X4 | LEATHER | NAV |CO-PILOT 360+|PANO ROOF

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT | 4X4 | LEATHER | NAV |CO-PILOT 360+|PANO ROOF

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,472KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9442140
  • Stock #: P8786
  • VIN: 1FMSK8DH6MGA47320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,472 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

