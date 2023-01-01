Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $53,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 4 8 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10224012

10224012 Stock #: KD51953

KD51953 VIN: 1FTFW1E82MKD51953

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11,487 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.