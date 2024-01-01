$55,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
$55,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,234 KM
Vehicle Description
KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2021 F150 Lariat, 4x4, Crew cab, Grey, Black leather interior with heated and cooled seats, 5.0L v8 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, 501 Package with chrome package, 20” aluminum wheels, trailer tow package, built-in navigation, remote start, power sliding rear window, Auto high beams, blind-spot with rear traffic alert, Dynamic hitch assist, Ford pass, Lane keep system, pre-collision braking, pre-collision assist, rear backup camera, keyless entry, reverse brake assist, heavy-duty shocks power windows , power locks and more.
SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
