Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><br />KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2021 F150 Lariat, 4x4, Crew cab, Grey, Black leather interior with heated and cooled seats, 5.0L v8 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, 501 Package with chrome package, 20” aluminum wheels, trailer tow package, built-in navigation, remote start, power sliding rear window, Auto high beams, blind-spot with rear traffic alert, Dynamic hitch assist, Ford pass, Lane keep system, pre-collision braking, pre-collision assist, rear backup camera, keyless entry, reverse brake assist, heavy-duty shocks power windows , power locks and more.</p><p><br />SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. </p><p><br />Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p><br />Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p><br />** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. </p><p>* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p>*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc</p><p>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices</p>

2021 Ford F-150

41,234 KM

Details Description Features

$55,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1720203713
  2. 1720203716
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,234KM
VIN 1FTFW1E51MKD51951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,234 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2021 F150 Lariat, 4x4, Crew cab, Grey, Black leather interior with heated and cooled seats, 5.0L v8 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, 501 Package with chrome package, 20” aluminum wheels, trailer tow package, built-in navigation, remote start, power sliding rear window, Auto high beams, blind-spot with rear traffic alert, Dynamic hitch assist, Ford pass, Lane keep system, pre-collision braking, pre-collision assist, rear backup camera, keyless entry, reverse brake assist, heavy-duty shocks power windows , power locks and more.


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX for sale in Brantford, ON
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 57,315 KM $50,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX for sale in Brantford, ON
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 35,607 KM $52,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX for sale in Brantford, ON
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 33,154 KM $52,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150