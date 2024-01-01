Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford F-150

122,138 KM

Details Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 4x4 3.5L6cyl 6'5"Box

Watch This Vehicle
11935001

2021 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 4x4 3.5L6cyl 6'5"Box

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

  1. 1732057338
  2. 1732057338
  3. 1732057338
  4. 1732057339
  5. 1732057339
  6. 1732057339
  7. 1732057339
  8. 1732057339
  9. 1732057339
  10. 1732057340
  11. 1732057340
  12. 1732057340
  13. 1732057340
  14. 1732057340
  15. 1732057340
  16. 1732057340
  17. 1732057341
  18. 1732057341
  19. 1732057341
  20. 1732057341
  21. 1732057341
  22. 1732057341
  23. 1732057342
  24. 1732057341
  25. 1732057342
  26. 1732057342
  27. 1732057342
  28. 1732057342
  29. 1732057342
  30. 1732057343
  31. 1732057343
  32. 1732057343
  33. 1732057343
  34. 1732057343
  35. 1732057343
  36. 1732057344
  37. 1732057344
  38. 1732057344
  39. 1732057344
  40. 1732057344
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,138KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E86MKD99908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,138 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
Back Up Trailer Assist
6'5" Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT CrewCab 4x4 2.7L4cylGas 6'7
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT CrewCab 4x4 2.7L4cylGas 6'7"Box BackUpCam 39,836 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD 2.0L4cyl Nav RemoteStart HeatedSeats for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD 2.0L4cyl Nav RemoteStart HeatedSeats 136,611 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4x4 3.5L6cyl Ecoboost 8ftBox BackUpCa for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4x4 3.5L6cyl Ecoboost 8ftBox BackUpCa 147,152 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150