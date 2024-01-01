Menu
2021 Ford F-150

111,608 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCREW XTR 4WD 3.3L6cyl 5.5' BOX BackUpCam

12019816

2021 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCREW XTR 4WD 3.3L6cyl 5.5' BOX BackUpCam

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,608KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EB1MFC67235

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 111,608 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5'5" Box Length

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2021 Ford F-150