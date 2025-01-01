Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Lease return</p>

2021 Ford F-150

186,263 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 4WD 3.5L6cyl 6.5' Box BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle
12165183

2021 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 4WD 3.5L6cyl 6.5' Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

  1. 1738886868
  2. 1738886868
  3. 1738886868
  4. 1738886868
  5. 1738886868
  6. 1738886868
  7. 1738886868
  8. 1738886868
  9. 1738886868
  10. 1738886868
  11. 1738886868
  12. 1738886869
  13. 1738886869
  14. 1738886869
  15. 1738886869
  16. 1738886869
  17. 1738886869
  18. 1738886869
  19. 1738886869
  20. 1738886869
  21. 1738886869
  22. 1738886869
  23. 1738886870
  24. 1738886870
  25. 1738886870
  26. 1738886870
  27. 1738886870
  28. 1738886870
  29. 1738886870
  30. 1738886870
  31. 1738886870
  32. 1738886871
  33. 1738886871
  34. 1738886871
  35. 1738886871
  36. 1738886871
  37. 1738886871
  38. 1738886871
  39. 1738886871
  40. 1738886871
  41. 1738886872
  42. 1738886872
  43. 1738886872
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,263KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1E81MFC90021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 186,263 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
TOW MIRRORS

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
trailer assist
6'5" Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4WD 3.5L6cyl 6.5' Box BackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4WD 3.5L6cyl 6.5' Box BackUpCam 186,263 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-150 LowRoof 3.5L6cyl 130
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-150 LowRoof 3.5L6cyl 130"WB RWD BackUpCam 119,841 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT RegCab 4x2 3.6L6cyl Gas 6'4
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT RegCab 4x2 3.6L6cyl Gas 6'4" Box BackUpCam 150,086 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150