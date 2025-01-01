Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford F-150

107,960 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 4WD 3.3L6cylGas 6.5' Box BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle
12247717

2021 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 4WD 3.3L6cylGas 6.5' Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

  1. 1741223495
  2. 1741223495
  3. 1741223495
  4. 1741223495
  5. 1741223495
  6. 1741223495
  7. 1741223495
  8. 1741223496
  9. 1741223496
  10. 1741223496
  11. 1741223496
  12. 1741223496
  13. 1741223496
  14. 1741223496
  15. 1741223497
  16. 1741223497
  17. 1741223497
  18. 1741223497
  19. 1741223497
  20. 1741223497
  21. 1741223497
  22. 1741223498
  23. 1741223498
  24. 1741223498
  25. 1741223498
  26. 1741223498
  27. 1741223499
  28. 1741223499
  29. 1741223499
  30. 1741223499
  31. 1741223499
  32. 1741223499
  33. 1741223499
  34. 1741223499
  35. 1741223499
  36. 1741223500
  37. 1741223500
  38. 1741223500
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,960KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1EB5MFC53545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 107,960 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4WD 3.3L6cylGas 6.5' Box BackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4WD 3.3L6cylGas 6.5' Box BackUpCam 107,960 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS CrewCab 4x4 5.3L8cyl 5'9
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS CrewCab 4x4 5.3L8cyl 5'9"Box BackUpCam 199,492 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford E-Series Cutaway E-450 CubeVan 7.3L8cylGas DRW 176
2024 Ford E-Series Cutaway E-450 CubeVan 7.3L8cylGas DRW 176"WB 69,143 KM $49,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150