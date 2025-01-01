Menu
Looking for a powerful and dependable pickup thats ready for work or play? Check out this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4x4 loaded with features, fuel-efficient, and ready for any Canadian road or job site.

94,769 KM

Details Description

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Used
94,769KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP1MFC74228

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,769 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and dependable pickup thats ready for work or play? Check out this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4x4 loaded with features, fuel-efficient, and ready for any Canadian road or job site.

?? Key Specs:
Engine: 2.7L EcoBoost® V6 325 HP / 400 lb-ft Torque

Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic

Drivetrain: 4x4 Perfect for All-Season Driving

Body Style: SuperCrew (Full 4-Door Pickup)

Mileage: [Insert Kilometres]

Fuel Type: Gasoline

Towing Capacity: Up to ~9,000 lbs (when properly equipped)

Box Size: 5.5 ft

?? Comfort & Tech Features:
SYNC® 4 with 8" Touchscreen

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Bluetooth & Voice Commands

Remote Start & Keyless Entry

Rearview Camera with Dynamic Hitch Assist

Power Driver Seat

Fold-Up Rear Seats for Extra Storage Space

Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows & Locks

?? Safety Features:
Pre-Collision Assist with Auto Emergency Braking

Lane-Keeping System

Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)

Reverse Sensing System

Multiple Airbags & Stability Control

?? Why Its Perfect for Canada:
4x4 is ready for snow, gravel, and everything in between

Excellent fuel economy for a full-size truck

Comfortable for long drives or job site duty

Spacious interior fits the whole crew or family

Ford reliability with wide service availability

Clean Title
No Accidents (Carfax Available)
Dealer Maintained / Oil Changes Up to Date

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
