$41,998+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
$41,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,769 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and dependable pickup thats ready for work or play? Check out this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4x4 loaded with features, fuel-efficient, and ready for any Canadian road or job site.
?? Key Specs:
Engine: 2.7L EcoBoost® V6 325 HP / 400 lb-ft Torque
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
Drivetrain: 4x4 Perfect for All-Season Driving
Body Style: SuperCrew (Full 4-Door Pickup)
Mileage: [Insert Kilometres]
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Towing Capacity: Up to ~9,000 lbs (when properly equipped)
Box Size: 5.5 ft
?? Comfort & Tech Features:
SYNC® 4 with 8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth & Voice Commands
Remote Start & Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera with Dynamic Hitch Assist
Power Driver Seat
Fold-Up Rear Seats for Extra Storage Space
Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows & Locks
?? Safety Features:
Pre-Collision Assist with Auto Emergency Braking
Lane-Keeping System
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
Reverse Sensing System
Multiple Airbags & Stability Control
?? Why Its Perfect for Canada:
4x4 is ready for snow, gravel, and everything in between
Excellent fuel economy for a full-size truck
Comfortable for long drives or job site duty
Spacious interior fits the whole crew or family
Ford reliability with wide service availability
Clean Title
No Accidents (Carfax Available)
Dealer Maintained / Oil Changes Up to Date
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brant County Ford
Brant County Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers519-756-6191
