2021 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCab 2WD 3.5L6cyl 6.5' Box BackUpCam
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,715KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1C80MKD52272
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 130,715 KM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
