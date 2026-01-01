Menu
<div>2021 Ford F150, 4 x 4 crew cab powered with a 5.0 L V8 automatic transmission XLT features, including all power windows and power door locks keyless remote hands-free Bluetooth Spray in bedliner this truck was a supervisor truck for a company and extremely nice condition runs and drives perfectly. Plus, HST</div>

Details Description

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description

2021 Ford F150, 4 x 4 crew cab powered with a 5.0 L V8 automatic transmission XLT features, including all power windows and power door locks keyless remote hands-free Bluetooth Spray in bedliner this truck was a supervisor truck for a company and extremely nice condition runs and drives perfectly. Plus, HST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

