+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
DEMONSTRATOR VEHICLE
KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2021 F150, 4 x 4, Platinum, 3.5L V6 engine, Smoked Quartz, twin panel moonroof, FX4 package, Platinum black leather interior, adaptive cruise control, Adaptive Driving beams, Power running boards, Power tailgate, Power sliding rear window, 12in Productivity screen, SYNC4, B&O audio system, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated steering wheel, power pedals, adaptive steering, 360 degree camera, blind spot, co-pilot 360, four pass, pre-collision assist with breaking, reverse brake assist, trailer tow package, trailer brake controller, wireless charging pad, Advanced security, power windows and power locks loaded
built-in navigation, remote start, power sliding rear window, Auto high beams, Dynamic hitch assist, Ford pass, Lane keep system, pre-collision braking, pre-collision assist, rear backup camera, keyless entry, reverse brake assist, heavy-duty shocks power windows , power locks and more.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9