2021 Ford F-150

2,669 KM

$82,525

+ tax & licensing
$82,525

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

2021 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$82,525

+ taxes & licensing

2,669KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6333386
  Stock #: FA35594
  VIN: 1FTFW1E88MFA35594

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour SMOKED QUARTZ
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 2,669 KM

Vehicle Description

DEMONSTRATOR VEHICLE


KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2021 F150, 4 x 4, Platinum, 3.5L V6 engine, Smoked Quartz, twin panel moonroof, FX4 package, Platinum black leather interior, adaptive cruise control, Adaptive Driving beams, Power running boards, Power tailgate, Power sliding rear window, 12in Productivity screen, SYNC4, B&O audio system, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated steering wheel, power pedals, adaptive steering, 360 degree camera, blind spot, co-pilot 360, four pass, pre-collision assist with breaking, reverse brake assist, trailer tow package, trailer brake controller, wireless charging pad, Advanced security, power windows and power locks loaded

built-in navigation, remote start, power sliding rear window, Auto high beams, Dynamic hitch assist, Ford pass, Lane keep system, pre-collision braking, pre-collision assist, rear backup camera, keyless entry, reverse brake assist, heavy-duty shocks power windows , power locks and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

