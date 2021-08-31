+ taxes & licensing
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2021 F150 Lariat, Hybrid, 4x4, Crew cab, Grey, black leather interior with heated and cooled seats, 3.5L v6 Hybrid engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, 502 Lariat Sport package, Twin moon roof, Power tailgate, B&O sound, 12inch touch screen, Memory seats with pedals memory, BLIS, 20” aluminum wheels, co-pilot360, trailer tow package, built-in navigation, remote start, power sliding rear window, Auto high beams, blind-spot with rear traffic alert, Dynamic hitch assist, Ford pass, Lane keep system, pre-collision braking, pre-collision assist, rear backup camera, keyless entry, reverse brake assist, heavy-duty shocks power windows , power locks and more.
