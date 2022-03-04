Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8616473

8616473 Stock #: KE28878

KE28878 VIN: 1FTFW1E85MKE28878

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 12,891 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor

