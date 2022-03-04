Menu
2021 Ford F-150

12,891 KM

$64,499

+ tax & licensing
XLT

Location

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,499

+ taxes & licensing

12,891KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8616473
  • Stock #: KE28878
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E85MKE28878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,891 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2021 F150 XLT, 4x4, Crew Cab, Stone Grey, Dark Slate Cloth interior, 3.5L V6 engine Eco-boost, 10-speed automatic transmission, 302a XLT, 20inch aluminum wheels, trailer tow package, SYNC4,  Auto high beams, Dynamic hitch assist, Ford pass, Lane keep system, pre-collision braking, pre-collision assist, rear backup camera, keyless entry, reverse brake assist, heavy-duty shocks power windows , power locks and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.               

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

