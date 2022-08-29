$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 6 9 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9012325

9012325 Stock #: P8198B

P8198B VIN: 1FTFW1ED2MFB22484

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P8198B

Mileage 62,692 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Navigation System Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Safety Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG Seating Leather Interior Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Crew Cab Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.