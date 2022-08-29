Menu
2021 Ford F-150

62,692 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT |HYBRID |4X4 |PANO ROOF |NAV | COPILOT 360

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT |HYBRID |4X4 |PANO ROOF |NAV | COPILOT 360

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,692KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9012325
  • Stock #: P8198B
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ED2MFB22484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8198B
  • Mileage 62,692 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!   Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Crew Cab
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

