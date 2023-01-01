Menu
2021 Ford F-250

89,161 KM

$69,999

+ tax & licensing
$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2021 Ford F-250

2021 Ford F-250

LARIAT

2021 Ford F-250

LARIAT

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

89,161KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10377885
  • Stock #: EC95881A
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BN3MEC95881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,161 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: KEY FEATURES: 2021 Super Duty F250 4 x 4, crew cab, Lariat, 7.3 L V8 gas engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, Silver, black leather interior, Twin sunroof, FX4 package, upfitter switches, heated and cooled seats, navigation, remote start, tailgate step, rain-sensing wipers, Upfitter switches, leather seats with console bucket seats, Lariat Chrome package, Auto high beams, power telescoping steering wheel, power running boards, pre-collision assist, rear backup camera, sync 3, trailer brake controller, trailer tow package, blind spot rear cross-traffic alert, fordpass, power locks and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

