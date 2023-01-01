2021 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 1 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10377885

10377885 Stock #: EC95881A

EC95881A VIN: 1FT7W2BN3MEC95881

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,161 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.