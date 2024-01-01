Menu
<p>Looking for a heavy-duty truck that can handle any job? Look no further than this 2021 Ford F-250 XL 4WD SuperCab 6.75 Box with a powerful 6.7L diesel engine! This grey powerhouse is ready to tackle any task, whether youre hauling heavy loads or navigating tough terrain. With its spacious SuperCab configuration and 6.75-foot box, youll have ample room for passengers and cargo. This F-250 boasts 154,790km on the odometer, and its been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure.</p><p>At Brant County Ford, we pride ourselves on offering top-quality used vehicles, and this F-250 is no exception. Its equipped with a range of features designed for both comfort and safety, making it an excellent choice for both work and play.</p><p>Here are 5 key features that make this F-250 stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>Powerful 6.7L Diesel Engine:</strong> Get ready to experience the raw power of a 6.7L diesel engine. This truck is built to handle even the toughest jobs.</li><li><strong>Four-Wheel Drive:</strong> Tackle any terrain with confidence thanks to the F-250s dependable four-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Spacious SuperCab:</strong> Enjoy the extra space and versatility of a SuperCab configuration, providing ample room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>6.75-Foot Box:</strong> Maximize your hauling capabilities with a spacious 6.75-foot box.</li><li><strong>Safety Features:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing this F-250 is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction control.</li></ol><p>Visit Brant County Ford today to take this impressive Ford F-250 for a test drive and experience its power and capability firsthand!</p><p> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p><p> </p>

Vehicle Description

Looking for a heavy-duty truck that can handle any job? Look no further than this 2021 Ford F-250 XL 4WD SuperCab 6.75 Box with a powerful 6.7L diesel engine! This grey powerhouse is ready to tackle any task, whether you're hauling heavy loads or navigating tough terrain. With its spacious SuperCab configuration and 6.75-foot box, you'll have ample room for passengers and cargo. This F-250 boasts 154,790km on the odometer, and it's been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure.

At Brant County Ford, we pride ourselves on offering top-quality used vehicles, and this F-250 is no exception. It's equipped with a range of features designed for both comfort and safety, making it an excellent choice for both work and play.

Here are 5 key features that make this F-250 stand out:

  1. Powerful 6.7L Diesel Engine: Get ready to experience the raw power of a 6.7L diesel engine. This truck is built to handle even the toughest jobs.
  2. Four-Wheel Drive: Tackle any terrain with confidence thanks to the F-250's dependable four-wheel drive system.
  3. Spacious SuperCab: Enjoy the extra space and versatility of a SuperCab configuration, providing ample room for passengers and cargo.
  4. 6.75-Foot Box: Maximize your hauling capabilities with a spacious 6.75-foot box.
  5. Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind knowing this F-250 is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction control.

Visit Brant County Ford today to take this impressive Ford F-250 for a test drive and experience its power and capability firsthand!

 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

2021 Ford F-250