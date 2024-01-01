$48,598+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-250
XL 4WD SuperCab 6.75 Box |6.7L DIESEL |
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
$48,598
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,790 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a heavy-duty truck that can handle any job? Look no further than this 2021 Ford F-250 XL 4WD SuperCab 6.75 Box with a powerful 6.7L diesel engine! This grey powerhouse is ready to tackle any task, whether you're hauling heavy loads or navigating tough terrain. With its spacious SuperCab configuration and 6.75-foot box, you'll have ample room for passengers and cargo. This F-250 boasts 154,790km on the odometer, and it's been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure.
At Brant County Ford, we pride ourselves on offering top-quality used vehicles, and this F-250 is no exception. It's equipped with a range of features designed for both comfort and safety, making it an excellent choice for both work and play.
Here are 5 key features that make this F-250 stand out:
- Powerful 6.7L Diesel Engine: Get ready to experience the raw power of a 6.7L diesel engine. This truck is built to handle even the toughest jobs.
- Four-Wheel Drive: Tackle any terrain with confidence thanks to the F-250's dependable four-wheel drive system.
- Spacious SuperCab: Enjoy the extra space and versatility of a SuperCab configuration, providing ample room for passengers and cargo.
- 6.75-Foot Box: Maximize your hauling capabilities with a spacious 6.75-foot box.
- Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind knowing this F-250 is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction control.
Visit Brant County Ford today to take this impressive Ford F-250 for a test drive and experience its power and capability firsthand!
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
