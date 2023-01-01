$74,888+ tax & licensing
$74,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2021 Ford Mustang
2021 Ford Mustang
MACH 1 ELITE | HANDLING PKG | APPEARANCE PKG | NAV
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$74,888
+ taxes & licensing
499KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9593812
- Stock #: P8936
- VIN: 1FA6P8R02M5552279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FIGHTER JET GREY
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P8936
- Mileage 499 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Analog Gauges
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2