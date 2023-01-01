Menu
2021 Ford Mustang

499 KM

Details Features

$74,888

+ tax & licensing
$74,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2021 Ford Mustang

2021 Ford Mustang

MACH 1 ELITE | HANDLING PKG | APPEARANCE PKG | NAV

2021 Ford Mustang

MACH 1 ELITE | HANDLING PKG | APPEARANCE PKG | NAV

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$74,888

+ taxes & licensing

499KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9593812
  • Stock #: P8936
  • VIN: 1FA6P8R02M5552279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FIGHTER JET GREY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P8936
  • Mileage 499 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

