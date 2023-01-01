$64,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang
GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE | PERFORMANCE PKG | MAGNE
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
16,882KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9905825
- Stock #: 2MU0913A
- VIN: 1FATP8FF0M5117157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 16,882 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Analog Gauges
