2021 Ford Mustang

16,882 KM

Details Features

$64,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE | PERFORMANCE PKG | MAGNE

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

16,882KM
Used
  • Stock #: 2MU0913A
  • VIN: 1FATP8FF0M5117157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

