2021 Ford Transit

34,762 KM

Details Features

$52,888

+ tax & licensing
$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2021 Ford Transit

2021 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-150 | CARGO VAN | REAR CAM | OPEN SUNDAYS!

2021 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-150 | CARGO VAN | REAR CAM | OPEN SUNDAYS!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

34,762KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9624058
  • Stock #: A00570
  • VIN: 1FTYE1Y88MKA00570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 34,762 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

