2021 Ford Transit

$52,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 7 6 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9624058

9624058 Stock #: A00570

A00570 VIN: 1FTYE1Y88MKA00570

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 34,762 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.