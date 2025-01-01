Menu
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

137,742 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-250 LowRoof 148"WB 3.5L6cyl RWD BackUpCam

12442252

2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-250 LowRoof 148"WB 3.5L6cyl RWD BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,742KM
VIN 1FTBR1YG6MKA27946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 137,742 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
9070 GVWR

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van