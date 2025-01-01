$33,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van
T-250 LowRoof 148"WB 3.5L6cyl RWD BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
137,742KM
VIN 1FTBR1YG6MKA27946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 137,742 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
9070 GVWR
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
