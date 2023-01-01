Menu
2021 GMC Savana

64,334 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2021 GMC Savana

2021 GMC Savana

RWD 2500 135"

2021 GMC Savana

RWD 2500 135"

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,334KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10504881
  • Stock #: 9139
  • VIN: 1GTW7AF71M1243932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 9139
  • Mileage 64,334 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
WiFi Hotspot

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

