$39,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2021 GMC Savana
2021 GMC Savana
RWD 2500 135"
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
64,334KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10504881
- Stock #: 9139
- VIN: 1GTW7AF71M1243932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 9139
- Mileage 64,334 KM
Vehicle Description
Previous rental
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8