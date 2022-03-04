Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

13,119 KM

Details Features

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

SLE DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6.5"Box HeatedSeats

SLE DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6.5"Box HeatedSeats

Location

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

13,119KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8564687
  • Stock #: 8892
  • VIN: 1GTR9BED7MZ429688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 13,119 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
trailer assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

