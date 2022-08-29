$54,995+ tax & licensing
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6.5ftBox HeatedSeats
Location
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
22,018KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9263029
- Stock #: 8910
- VIN: 1GTR9CED2MZ314003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,018 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated steering wheel
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
trailer assist
