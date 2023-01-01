$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE | 4X4 | CREW CAB | X31 OFFROAD | TOUCHSCREEN
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
59,285KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9540685
- Stock #: P8864
- VIN: 3GTU9BED3MG210771
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brownstone Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,285 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
