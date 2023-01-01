Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

59,285 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE | 4X4 | CREW CAB | X31 OFFROAD | TOUCHSCREEN

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE | 4X4 | CREW CAB | X31 OFFROAD | TOUCHSCREEN

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9540685
  2. 9540685
  3. 9540685
  4. 9540685
  5. 9540685
  6. 9540685
  7. 9540685
  8. 9540685
  9. 9540685
  10. 9540685
  11. 9540685
  12. 9540685
  13. 9540685
  14. 9540685
  15. 9540685
  16. 9540685
  17. 9540685
  18. 9540685
  19. 9540685
  20. 9540685
  21. 9540685
  22. 9540685
  23. 9540685
  24. 9540685
  25. 9540685
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,285KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9540685
  • Stock #: P8864
  • VIN: 3GTU9BED3MG210771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brownstone Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,285 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2021 Toyota Venza LI...
 7,927 KM
$51,888 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Journey C...
 98,329 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Telluride E...
 10,930 KM
$52,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory