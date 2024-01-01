Menu
<p>Lease return</p>

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

138,862 KM

Details Description Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 2500

HD CrewCab 4x4 6.6L8cylDiesel 8'Box BackUpCam

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

HD CrewCab 4x4 6.6L8cylDiesel 8'Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,862KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GT49LEY7MF190678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 138,862 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
18" aluminum wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
8FT Box
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
Back Up Trailer Assist
Exhaust Brake Control
Factory Engine Start

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2021 GMC Sierra 2500