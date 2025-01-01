Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 GMC Yukon XL

127,876 KM

Details Features

$67,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 GMC Yukon XL

Denali 4WD 6.2L8cyl RoofNavLeatherHeatedCoolSeats

Watch This Vehicle
12809014

2021 GMC Yukon XL

Denali 4WD 6.2L8cyl RoofNavLeatherHeatedCoolSeats

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

  1. 1753832508
  2. 1753832508
  3. 1753832508
  4. 1753832508
  5. 1753832508
  6. 1753832508
  7. 1753832508
  8. 1753832508
  9. 1753832508
  10. 1753832508
  11. 1753832508
  12. 1753832508
  13. 1753832509
  14. 1753832509
  15. 1753832509
  16. 1753832509
  17. 1753832509
  18. 1753832509
  19. 1753832509
  20. 1753832509
  21. 1753832509
  22. 1753832510
  23. 1753832509
  24. 1753832509
  25. 1753832509
  26. 1753832509
  27. 1753832509
  28. 1753832510
  29. 1753832510
  30. 1753832510
  31. 1753832510
  32. 1753832510
  33. 1753832510
  34. 1753832510
  35. 1753832510
  36. 1753832510
  37. 1753832510
  38. 1753832510
  39. 1753832510
  40. 1753832510
  41. 1753832510
  42. 1753832510
  43. 1753832511
  44. 1753832511
  45. 1753832511
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$67,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,876KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKS2JKL6MR363392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 127,876 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2015 Ford Transit T-150 XL 8Seater 3.7L6cyl LowRoof Sliding RH Dr for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Ford Transit T-150 XL 8Seater 3.7L6cyl LowRoof Sliding RH Dr 205,824 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline 5-door Auto 1.4L4cylGas HeatedSeats for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline 5-door Auto 1.4L4cylGas HeatedSeats 113,784 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 CrewCab 4WD 6.2L8cyl 5'9
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 CrewCab 4WD 6.2L8cyl 5'9"Box LeatherHeatedCool 84,678 KM $54,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$67,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2021 GMC Yukon XL