2021 Gulf Stream Coach 268BH

$22,995 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9410548

9410548 Stock #: 8996

8996 VIN: 1NL1G2724M1139058

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Travel Trailer

Fuel Type Propane

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.