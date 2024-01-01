2021 Honda CR-V

Menu
<p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />KEY FEATURES: 2021 Honda CRV Touring AWD Black edition. memory seating, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, active cruise control, automatic wipers, heated seats, heated steering wheel, wireless charger, navigation, twin panel moonroof, leather interior, remote start<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>and more.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p>

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2HKRW2H99MH200016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2021 Honda CRV Touring AWD Black edition. memory seating, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, active cruise control, automatic wipers, heated seats, heated steering wheel, wireless charger, navigation, twin panel moonroof, leather interior, remote start and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
