Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LOOKING FOR SOMETHING THAT SEATS 8 PEOPLE !! CHECK OUT THIS 2021 HYUNDAI PALLISADE WITH SEATING FOR 8 PEOPLE ! NICELY EQUIPPED WITH HEATED SEATS , LEATHER , SUNROOF AND ONLY 72,086 KMS AND A CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO ACCIDENTS </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed - Please contact us for more details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br/> Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br/> Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br/>** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p><p> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p> </p>

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

72,086 KM

Details Description Features

$33,598

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

PREFFERED | 8- PASSENGER | AWD | HEATED SEATS |

Watch This Vehicle
12289182

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

PREFFERED | 8- PASSENGER | AWD | HEATED SEATS |

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1742230264
  2. 1742230264
  3. 1742230320
  4. 1742230320
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,598

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,086KM
VIN KM8R3DHE5MU258272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U258272
  • Mileage 72,086 KM

Vehicle Description

LOOKING FOR SOMETHING THAT SEATS 8 PEOPLE !! CHECK OUT THIS 2021 HYUNDAI PALLISADE WITH SEATING FOR 8 PEOPLE ! NICELY EQUIPPED WITH HEATED SEATS , LEATHER , SUNROOF AND ONLY 72,086 KMS AND A CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO ACCIDENTS 

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed - Please contact us for more details.

 

 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, include OMVIC (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2017 Porsche Macan GTS | AWD | PANO ROOF | FINANCING AVAILABLE | for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Porsche Macan GTS | AWD | PANO ROOF | FINANCING AVAILABLE | 83,637 KM $40,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Maverick LARIAT | LUXURY PACKAGE | for sale in Brantford, ON
2024 Ford Maverick LARIAT | LUXURY PACKAGE | 4,911 KM $44,598 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Badlands | Hard Top | Lux Package for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Ford Bronco Badlands | Hard Top | Lux Package 52,742 KM $51,598 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,598

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai PALISADE