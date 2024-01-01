SOLD
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Hyundai Venue
2021 Hyundai Venue
Location
Brant Automotive
15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4
519-720-0064
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
SOLD
90,245KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHRC8A32MU089148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,245 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)
*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Brant Automotive
2021 Hyundai Venue 90,245 KM SOLD
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 230,000 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trax LT 154,000 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Brant Automotive
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant Automotive
15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4
Call Dealer
519-720-XXXX(click to show)
519-720-0064
Alternate Numbers1-866-994-9981
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
SOLD
Brant Automotive
519-720-0064
2021 Hyundai Venue