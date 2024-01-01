Menu
<p>100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)<br /><br />*vehicle is certified<br />*price is plus HST and licensing</p>

2021 Hyundai Venue

90,245 KM

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

90,245KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHRC8A32MU089148

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,245 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)

*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

