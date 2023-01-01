Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

47,485 KM

Details Features

$46,888

+ tax & licensing
$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED WILLYS | 4X4 | TECH GROUP | 1 OWNER

2021 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED WILLYS | 4X4 | TECH GROUP | 1 OWNER

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

47,485KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9640213
  • Stock #: P8862
  • VIN: 1C4HJXDN2MW516684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8862
  • Mileage 47,485 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

