Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Lexus RC F

10,882 KM

Details Description Features

$119,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$119,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2021 Lexus RC F

2021 Lexus RC F

RCF TRACK EDITION | 5.0L V8 | 472HP | ONLY 1 OF 60

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Lexus RC F

RCF TRACK EDITION | 5.0L V8 | 472HP | ONLY 1 OF 60

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 8455533
  2. 8455533
  3. 8455533
  4. 8455533
  5. 8455533
  6. 8455533
  7. 8455533
  8. 8455533
  9. 8455533
  10. 8455533
  11. 8455533
  12. 8455533
  13. 8455533
  14. 8455533
  15. 8455533
  16. 8455533
  17. 8455533
  18. 8455533
  19. 8455533
  20. 8455533
  21. 8455533
  22. 8455533
  23. 8455533
  24. 8455533
  25. 8455533
  26. 8455533
  27. 8455533
Contact Seller

$119,888

+ taxes & licensing

10,882KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8455533
  • Stock #: P7880
  • VIN: JTHYP5BC5M5008024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P7880
  • Mileage 10,882 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!   Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/ https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/ https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2020 Subaru ASCENT T...
 31,928 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Trail...
 8,812 KM
$46,888 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Limite...
 0 KM
0 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory