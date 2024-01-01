Menu
<p>Get ready to turn heads in this stylish and practical 2021 Mazda CX-30 PREFFERED, available now at Brant County Ford. This sleek red SUV with a black interior boasts a peppy 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, making it perfect for navigating Canadian roads year-round. With just 87,102km on the odometer, this CX-30 is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>Step inside and enjoy the comfort of heated seats and a heated steering wheel, keeping you warm even on the coldest days. The PREFFERED trim level comes loaded with features like blind spot monitoring and automatic headlights, ensuring your safety and peace of mind. Convenience is key with keyless entry and power everything – windows, locks, and mirrors. And with features like cruise control and tilt steering wheel, youll be driving in style and comfort wherever you go.</p><p><strong>Five Sizzling Features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats & Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy ultimate comfort and warmth on chilly drives.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring:</strong> Drive with greater awareness and safety.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Skip the fumbling and get going quickly.</li><li><strong>Power Everything:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of effortless control over windows, locks, and mirrors.</li></ol><p class=MsoNoSpacing>Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices</span></p>

2021 Mazda CX-30

87,102 KM

2021 Mazda CX-30

PREFFERED

2021 Mazda CX-30

PREFFERED

Used
87,102KM
VIN 3MVDMBCL9MM214526

