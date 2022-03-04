2021 Mitsubishi RVR

$37,888 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 8 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8475114

Stock #: P7776

VIN: JA4AJVAW2MU600335

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour STERLING SILVER

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P7776

Mileage 24,813 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

