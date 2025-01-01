Menu
<p>Are you ready to elevate your driving experience? Meet the 2021 Porsche Macan AWD the luxury compact SUV that redefines what it means to drive with confidence and style. Whether you're navigating the city streets, cruising on the highway, or tackling more rugged terrain, the Macan delivers performance, precision, and luxury in every drive.</p><p>The 2021 Porsche Macan AWD combines everything you've come to expect from a Porsche with the versatility and comfort of an SUV. With its turbocharged engine, refined interior, and advanced technology, this is a vehicle that seamlessly blends high performance with everyday usability.</p><p>At the heart of the Macan is a thrilling 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that produces 248 horsepower, delivering exhilarating acceleration and dynamic handling. Paired with Porsches signature all-wheel drive system, the Macan ensures that you have control and grip in any driving condition. Whether you're navigating through rain, snow, or off-road trails, the Macans AWD system provides superior traction for a confident, secure ride.</p><p>The 7-speed PDK dual-clutch 7 speed automatic transmission enhances performance by shifting gears seamlessly, allowing for ultra-responsive handling.</p><p>Step inside, and youll be greeted by a cabin designed for both comfort and luxury. The 2021 Macan offers premium materials, including leather upholstery, brushed aluminum, and soft-touch surfaces, creating a space that feels refined and welcoming. With ample seating space and thoughtful ergonomic design, the Macan ensures both driver and passengers are always at ease.</p><p>The high-tech cockpit is dominated by a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, giving you access to navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and more. The system is intuitive and user-friendly, allowing you to stay connected while keeping your focus on the road.</p><p>Safety is paramount in the Porsche Macan. Equipped with a suite of advanced driver-assistance systems, you can drive with peace of mind knowing you have the latest technology on your side. Features such as lane-keeping assist, front and rear parking sensors, and automatic emergency braking are standard, helping to prevent accidents and make every drive safer.</p><p>The Macan stands out with its sleek, athletic design. The bold front grille, aggressive stance, and sculpted body lines make a powerful statement on the road. LED dynamic headlights and signature Porsche taillights add a touch of sophistication, while the overall design ensures the Macan looks as good as it performs.</p><p>Despite its high-performance pedigree, the Macan is incredibly practical. With generous cargo space and flexible seating, you can easily load up for weekend getaways or daily errands. The rear seats fold flat to provide more room, while the Macans compact size ensures maneuverability in tight spaces perfect for city living.</p><p>A clean Carfax. Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!</p><p></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>CarFax:</span><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vYAEA3BS8SaTiNfKXJyOGVhpoIT1NEyO rel=nofollow>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vYAEA3BS8SaTiNfKXJyOGVhpoIT1NEyO</a></p><p></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Yes we take trade in vehicles.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Check us out on youtube: </span><a href=https://www.youtube.com/user/MunroMotors1 rel=nofollow>click here</a></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Like us on Facebook: </span><a href=https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ rel=nofollow>https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/</a></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.</span></p><p><a href=http://Munromotors.com rel=nofollow><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Munromotors.com</span></a></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Email: </span><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )><u>sales@munromotors.com</u></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Delivery is available. Ask for details</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.</span></p>

2021 Porsche Macan AWD

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

