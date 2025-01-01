$51,988+ tax & licensing
2021 Porsche Macan
AWD
2021 Porsche Macan
AWD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B01791
- Mileage 53,202 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you ready to elevate your driving experience? Meet the 2021 Porsche Macan AWD the luxury compact SUV that redefines what it means to drive with confidence and style. Whether you're navigating the city streets, cruising on the highway, or tackling more rugged terrain, the Macan delivers performance, precision, and luxury in every drive.
The 2021 Porsche Macan AWD combines everything you've come to expect from a Porsche with the versatility and comfort of an SUV. With its turbocharged engine, refined interior, and advanced technology, this is a vehicle that seamlessly blends high performance with everyday usability.
At the heart of the Macan is a thrilling 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that produces 248 horsepower, delivering exhilarating acceleration and dynamic handling. Paired with Porsches signature all-wheel drive system, the Macan ensures that you have control and grip in any driving condition. Whether you're navigating through rain, snow, or off-road trails, the Macans AWD system provides superior traction for a confident, secure ride.
The 7-speed PDK dual-clutch 7 speed automatic transmission enhances performance by shifting gears seamlessly, allowing for ultra-responsive handling.
Step inside, and youll be greeted by a cabin designed for both comfort and luxury. The 2021 Macan offers premium materials, including leather upholstery, brushed aluminum, and soft-touch surfaces, creating a space that feels refined and welcoming. With ample seating space and thoughtful ergonomic design, the Macan ensures both driver and passengers are always at ease.
The high-tech cockpit is dominated by a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, giving you access to navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and more. The system is intuitive and user-friendly, allowing you to stay connected while keeping your focus on the road.
Safety is paramount in the Porsche Macan. Equipped with a suite of advanced driver-assistance systems, you can drive with peace of mind knowing you have the latest technology on your side. Features such as lane-keeping assist, front and rear parking sensors, and automatic emergency braking are standard, helping to prevent accidents and make every drive safer.
The Macan stands out with its sleek, athletic design. The bold front grille, aggressive stance, and sculpted body lines make a powerful statement on the road. LED dynamic headlights and signature Porsche taillights add a touch of sophistication, while the overall design ensures the Macan looks as good as it performs.
Despite its high-performance pedigree, the Macan is incredibly practical. With generous cargo space and flexible seating, you can easily load up for weekend getaways or daily errands. The rear seats fold flat to provide more room, while the Macans compact size ensures maneuverability in tight spaces perfect for city living.
A clean Carfax. Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vYAEA3BS8SaTiNfKXJyOGVhpoIT1NEyO
Yes we take trade in vehicles.
