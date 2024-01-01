Menu
<p>Previous rental</p>

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

66,460 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT CrewCab 4x4 5.7L8cylHemi 5'7" Box BackUpCam

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT CrewCab 4x4 5.7L8cylHemi 5'7" Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,460KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7LT9MG642317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 66,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
5'7"Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2021 RAM 1500 Classic