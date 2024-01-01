Menu
*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing

2021 Tesla Model 3

59,269 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

519-720-0064

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

59,269KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA0MF977524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,269 KM

Vehicle Description

100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)

*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brant Automotive

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-720-0064

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9981
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Brant Automotive

519-720-0064

2021 Tesla Model 3