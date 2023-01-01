Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)<br /><br />*vehicle is certified<br />*price is plus HST and licensing</p>

2021 Tesla Model Y

50,840 KM

Details Description Features

$49,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Tesla Model Y

Standard Range Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Tesla Model Y

Standard Range Plus

Location

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

519-720-0064

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
50,840KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJYGDED9MF119576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,840 KM

Vehicle Description

100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)

*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant Automotive

Used 2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range Plus for sale in Brantford, ON
2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range Plus 50,840 KM $49,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD 68,160 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport CVT for sale in Brantford, ON
2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport CVT 83,757 KM $31,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant Automotive

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

Call Dealer

519-720-XXXX

(click to show)

519-720-0064

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9981
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

Brant Automotive

519-720-0064

Contact Seller
2021 Tesla Model Y