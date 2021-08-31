Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Volvo V60

18,876 KM

Details Description Features

$64,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2021 Volvo V60

2021 Volvo V60

T6 R-DESIGN | AWD | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV |19" RIMS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volvo V60

T6 R-DESIGN | AWD | LEATHER | ROOF | NAV |19" RIMS

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 7813842
  2. 7813842
  3. 7813842
  4. 7813842
  5. 7813842
  6. 7813842
  7. 7813842
  8. 7813842
  9. 7813842
  10. 7813842
  11. 7813842
  12. 7813842
  13. 7813842
  14. 7813842
  15. 7813842
  16. 7813842
  17. 7813842
  18. 7813842
  19. 7813842
  20. 7813842
  21. 7813842
  22. 7813842
  23. 7813842
  24. 7813842
  25. 7813842
  26. 7813842
  27. 7813842
  28. 7813842
  29. 7813842
  30. 7813842
  31. 7813842
Contact Seller

$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

18,876KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7813842
  • Stock #: P7315
  • VIN: YV1A22SM3M2423783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7315
  • Mileage 18,876 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!   Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/ https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/ https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2014 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 53,644 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 200 LX...
 39,545 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Murano P...
 92,565 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory