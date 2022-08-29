2022 Cadillac CT5-V

$79,888 + taxes & licensing 6 , 7 5 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9054694

9054694 Stock #: P8500

P8500 VIN: 1G6DV5RW7N0108830

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Raven

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 6,754 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Navigation System Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.