2022 Cadillac CTS

12,209 KM

$62,888

+ tax & licensing
$62,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2022 Cadillac CTS

2022 Cadillac CTS

PREMIUM LUXURY |AWD| V6 TWIN TURBO |LEATHER |ROOF

2022 Cadillac CTS

PREMIUM LUXURY |AWD| V6 TWIN TURBO |LEATHER |ROOF

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$62,888

+ taxes & licensing

12,209KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9081169
  Stock #: P8484
  VIN: 1G6DT5RW2N0112967

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 12,209 KM

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

